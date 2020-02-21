Cfra Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $55.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cfra from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

MGA stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 676,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Magna International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

