ChainX Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $305,832.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010474 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.12 or 0.02960098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00227572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002819 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,880,150 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.