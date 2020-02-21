Chardan Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TOCA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tocagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Get Tocagen alerts:

Tocagen stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Tocagen has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOCA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 221,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tocagen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tocagen by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tocagen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.