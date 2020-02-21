Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

