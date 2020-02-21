Chiliz Hits Market Cap of $61.21 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. Chiliz has a total market cap of $61.21 million and $7.48 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.02940204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00227054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,133,626 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

