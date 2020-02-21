China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) is York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,725 shares during the period. China Biologic Products makes up about 7.4% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.80% of China Biologic Products worth $128,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBPO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.93. 79,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $112.10. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $119.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

China Biologic Products Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

