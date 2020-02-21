Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Choice Hotels International in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 199.07% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE:CHH opened at $106.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.67. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

