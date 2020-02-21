CIBC Initiates Coverage on FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

CIBC started coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $110.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. FirstService has a one year low of $83.02 and a one year high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 272,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FirstService by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

