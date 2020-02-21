Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,137 shares of company stock worth $4,858,146 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

