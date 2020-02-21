Civic (CVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.80 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Civic has a market cap of $20.80 million and $3.29 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Huobi and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.02983218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00228454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00144935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Upbit, COSS, Bittrex, Kucoin, Binance, Poloniex, GOPAX, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

