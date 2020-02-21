Civitas Price Down 47.7% Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $60,430.00 and $123.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00345514 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016444 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033013 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000829 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,437,615 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

