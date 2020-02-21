Claymore 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Claymore token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.71 or 0.02948280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00227029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00143002 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002814 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

