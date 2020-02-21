Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of CCLAF stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $8.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

