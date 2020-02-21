Coinlancer (CL) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $137,553.00 and $11.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00480639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.83 or 0.06533289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00068648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027721 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005112 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.