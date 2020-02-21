CoinPoker Hits Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $6,618.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 295,068,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,969,640 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, HitBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

