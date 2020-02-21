Colabor Group (GCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:GCL remained flat at $C$0.49 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,492. Colabor Group has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.