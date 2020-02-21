Colony Capital (CLNY) Set to Release Earnings on Friday

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Colony Capital to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CLNY. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.