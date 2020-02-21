Color Platform Price Tops $0.0126 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Color Platform token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.74 million and $10,377.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,681.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.03933946 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00760304 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018653 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000588 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

