Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.60

News coverage about Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Colorado Resources earned a media sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Colorado Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. Colorado Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Colorado Resources Company Profile

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

