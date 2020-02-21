Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CEFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Commercial National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of CEFC remained flat at $$11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 647. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

