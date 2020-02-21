Comparing Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) & Axis Capital (NASDAQ:AXS)

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

This table compares Global Indemnity and Axis Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity -5.97% -2.97% -1.00% Axis Capital 6.25% 5.40% 0.99%

Volatility & Risk

Global Indemnity has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axis Capital has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Axis Capital pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axis Capital has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Indemnity and Axis Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A Axis Capital 1 1 4 0 2.50

Axis Capital has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Axis Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than Global Indemnity.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Indemnity and Axis Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity $498.94 million 0.95 -$56.70 million N/A N/A Axis Capital $5.17 billion 1.02 $323.47 million $2.52 25.03

Axis Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Axis Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Axis Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axis Capital beats Global Indemnity on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings. This segment primarily serves small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Personal Lines segment offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage, including agriculture, mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, collectibles, and watersports primarily through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third party treaty reinsurance solutions to specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies; and professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.