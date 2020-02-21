Comstock Resources Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

CRK stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

