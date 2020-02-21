Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Conceal has a total market cap of $691,664.00 and $123,770.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX, Sistemkoin and Graviex. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.01113492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049612 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00210022 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00066972 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,525,873 coins and its circulating supply is 6,463,903 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.