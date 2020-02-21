ConocoPhillips (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Cfra

ConocoPhillips (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS/A traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,475 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25.

About ConocoPhillips

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.