Constellation Hits Market Capitalization of $16.15 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Constellation token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit. Constellation has a market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $724,892.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00049302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00492761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.53 or 0.06558236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,002,476,876 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

