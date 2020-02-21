Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Director John W. Parkinson Acquires 1,000 Shares

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Director John W. Parkinson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $19,760.00.

Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. Consumers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

