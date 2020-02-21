ContentBox Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, UEX, DDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $158,207.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008734 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000627 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX, UEX, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

