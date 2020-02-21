Contrasting SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SciPlay and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54 Upwork 0 2 5 0 2.71

SciPlay presently has a consensus target price of $15.15, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than SciPlay.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and Upwork’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 2.53 $193.19 million $1.53 6.10 Upwork $253.35 million 4.02 -$19.91 million ($0.38) -23.92

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay N/A N/A N/A Upwork -5.17% -5.93% -3.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SciPlay beats Upwork on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

