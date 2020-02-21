Cormark Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$113.33.

CM stock opened at C$109.24 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$97.55 and a 12-month high of C$115.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$108.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.73 billion.

In other news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$109.40 per share, with a total value of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$656,400.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 50.04%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

