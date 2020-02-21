Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. 42,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OFC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,789.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,668.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

