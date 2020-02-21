COTI Market Cap Hits $8.25 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.02948211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00142457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 305,658,854 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.