County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

County Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $26.51. 29,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,190. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

