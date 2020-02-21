COVA Market Capitalization Tops $752,369.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $752,369.00 and approximately $1.25 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.64 or 0.02980086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00229688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00146001 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

