CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $47,401.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CPChain has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.01116208 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024205 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000921 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.