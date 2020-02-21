Cred Reaches Market Cap of $13.67 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Cred has a market capitalization of $13.67 million and $742,363.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Bilaxy and Huobi. Over the last week, Cred has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.02948211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00142457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Huobi, Bibox, Kyber Network and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

