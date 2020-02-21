CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Down 11.3% This Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $192,314.00 and $32,422.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00048361 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000090 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000444 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

