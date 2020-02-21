CRH (LON:CRH) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

CRH (LON:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Societe Generale boosted their price target on CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

Shares of LON CRH opened at GBX 2,906 ($38.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,971.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,848.02. CRH has a 52 week low of GBX 2,266 ($29.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,116 ($40.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

