Critical Contrast: RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) & Orthofix Medical (NYSE:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and RA Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -6.81% 9.16% 6.39% RA Medical Systems -797.11% -112.93% -95.69%

Volatility & Risk

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RA Medical Systems has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orthofix Medical and RA Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 2 0 0 2.00 RA Medical Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.57%. RA Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given RA Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of RA Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orthofix Medical and RA Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $453.04 million 1.89 $13.81 million $1.96 22.98 RA Medical Systems $6.26 million 3.86 -$30.83 million ($3.34) -0.54

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than RA Medical Systems. RA Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. The Spinal Implants segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Orthofix Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

