Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.52.

CRWD stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, COO Colin Black sold 35,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $2,211,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,034.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,251,745 shares of company stock valued at $430,850,775 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

