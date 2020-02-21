Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits Market Cap of $779,957.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $779,957.00 and $496.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00345407 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016351 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00032963 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,639,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,475,349 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

