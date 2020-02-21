Cryptocean Price Down 5.5% This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $135,883.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002922 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00491933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.77 or 0.06515228 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00068688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027720 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005113 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.