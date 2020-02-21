CryptoSoul (SOUL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $62.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $38,322.00 and $62.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.37 or 0.02962249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,022,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,439,766 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.