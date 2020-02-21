CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 167.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 74,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

