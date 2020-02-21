CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0149 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $4.28 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bithumb, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00752071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00050360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067054 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007246 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007164 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDCM, Koinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Huobi, Bithumb, LBank, Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, BCEX, Zebpay, IDEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

