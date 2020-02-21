CyrusOne Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

CyrusOne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CyrusOne has a payout ratio of 2,857.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

CONE traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.22. 47,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

