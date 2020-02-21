DA Davidson Comments on Neenah Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NP)

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neenah in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Neenah’s FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NP. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NP stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Neenah has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Neenah by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Neenah news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

