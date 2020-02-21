Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.85. The stock had a trading volume of 167,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,204. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $111.30 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

