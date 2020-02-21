Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Danaher stock opened at $160.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.30 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

