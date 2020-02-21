DECENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LBank, Upbit and HitBTC. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $3,082.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008734 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BCEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, LBank and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

