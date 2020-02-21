DEEX (DEEX) Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, DEEX has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $868,385.00 and approximately $4,173.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003360 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.